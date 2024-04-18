NAPTIP arrests ‘Reverend Sister’ for allegedly trafficking 38 children

The Edo Zonal Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has arrested a fake Reverend sister over alleged trafficking of 38 children in Delta State.

The reverend sister is known as Ikejimba Maryvianney.

It was gathered that the suspect, Maryvianney (alias Oluchi) 40 years old, and one Chidera, now at large, handed over the children to two orphanage homes under the guise of giving them better care.

The children, it was learnt, were handed over to the suspects by their parents at a farm community in Enugu-Awka camp by Monastery, Ilah, Delta State.

Maryvianney was reportedly arrested by the NAPTIP following a tip-off.

When contacted, the NAPTIP Zonal Commander in Benin, Nduka Nwanwenne, who confirmed the incident said the suspect was in custody.

He said the suspect claimed to be trained in Ghana as a reverend sister while their headquarters is in the Philippines.

She said she came to meet the parents and persuaded them to allow their children to follow them to their orphanage homes and that they would be given better care.

He added, “To convince the parents when they were handed over the first batch of the children, he said the suspects asked two of the parents to follow them to know the two orphanage homes the children would stay’.

“32 of the children have been recovered by the agency while six who are between the ages of three and six years old are yet to be recovered

“The suspect claims that three of the six children are in Badagry while the other three are in Ogun State but later said they have been adopted by people in the East.”

He said the agency was still on the trail of the other suspect who is at large and that the suspect would be charged in court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

He warned parents to be vigilant and never trust anybody with their kids without asking fundamental questions.