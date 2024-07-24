NAPTIP secures conviction of couple for human trafficking

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons says it has secured the conviction of a couple in Benin for human trafficking.

Ganiu Aganran, the Coordinator of the Benin Zonal Command of NAPTIP, disclosed this on Wednesday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Benin.

He said that the couple, Adesuwa Otabor and Otabor Idahosa, was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiracy to commit human trafficking.

According to him, the High Court, Criminal Division 2, Benin City. found the couple guilty of exporting a victim to Dubai for prostitution.

He noted that the offence contravened Section 27 of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.

Aganran described the feat as part of NAPTIP’s director-general’s agenda of arresting, prosecuting and convicting high-profile human traffickers.

