NAMA begins flight calibration of navigational aids in 24 airports

Ahead of the yuletide, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency has begun a routine calibration of navigational facilities in 24 airports across the country.

The spokesperson for NAMA, Khalid Emele, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos.

Emele said the calibration exercise, which was targeted at putting all navigational aids in optimal capacity, would be completed in two weeks’ time.

According to him, it will ensure that the facilities generated precise and accurate signals to guarantee the safety of air navigation in the country.

He said: “Also to be calibrated and commissioned are the newly installed Instrument Landing Systems/Distance Measuring Equipment facilities in Lagos and Port Harcourt airports.

“NAMA wishes to reassure the flying public of the safety of the nation’s airspace as all necessary measures are in place to ensure safe, efficient and seamless flight operations in Nigeria.”

He also refuted claims that NAMA had done nothing significant in the last 12 months in the area of equipment upgrade.

He said: “For the records, the agency has in the last 18 months embarked on an aggressive upgrade of navigational infrastructure in strategic airports in the country.

“For instance, Cat II Instrument Landing Systems/Distance Measuring Equipment have been installed in Kaduna, Lagos, Kano and Port Harcourt airports.

“In the same vein, installation of Doppler Very High Frequency Omnidirectional Range is ongoing at Maiduguri airport while that of ILS/DME is also in progress at Benin airport. Upgrade of facilities in other airports is to follow soon.”

He added that work had reached an advanced stage on the installation of Cat III ILS in Lagos and Abuja.

Emele said a team of NAMA engineers were currently undergoing Factory Acceptance Test of the CAT III equipment in the United States of America in preparation for its takeoff by January 2019.