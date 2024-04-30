Trending
Naira slides by 6% against dollar at official market

Naira and Dollar
The Naira on Monday further depreciated at the official market, trading at N1,419.11 to the dollar.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market, revealed that the Naira lost N79.88

This represents a 5.96 percent loss when compared to the previous trading date on April 26, when it exchanged at N1,339.23 to a dollar.

Also, the total daily turnover reduced to $147.83 million on Monday, down from $309.01 million recorded on Friday.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s window, the Naira traded between N1,451.00 and N1,600.00 against the dollar.

