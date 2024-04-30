The Naira on Monday further depreciated at the official market, trading at N1,419.11 to the dollar.
Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market, revealed that the Naira lost N79.88
This represents a 5.96 percent loss when compared to the previous trading date on April 26, when it exchanged at N1,339.23 to a dollar.
Also Read:
- Naira slides by 6% against dollar at official market
- 34 killed in less than one month in Awka — Lawmaker
- Shell assets estimated at 4.96b barrels oil reserve
- Solar cameras for 3rd Mainland Bridge by June — Umahi
- King Charles III returns to public duties after cancer treatment
Also, the total daily turnover reduced to $147.83 million on Monday, down from $309.01 million recorded on Friday.
Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s window, the Naira traded between N1,451.00 and N1,600.00 against the dollar.