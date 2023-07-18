FMDQ Exchange lists Eunisell’s N3.31b CP issuance

828 828

FMDQ Exchange Limited has approved the quotation of the ₦1.41 billion Series III and ₦1.90 billion Series IV Commercial Papers of Eunisell Limited under its ₦10 billion Issuance Programme on its Platform.

Eunisell Limited is a leading chemical and speciality fluid management company, supplying key products and offering production solutions to a wide range of customers operating in Africa in the oil and gas, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

The proceeds of the Eunisell Limited CP, according to a statement by the management, will be used to support general corporate purposes and short-term funding requirements.

Reacting to the successful CP Issuance, the firm’s Managing Director, Mr. Chika Ikenga said that Eunisell will continue to drive growth and profitability riding on the positive headwinds around the business and industries they serve.

Eunisell Limited, in March 2023, announced the successful redemption of its N4 billion CP series II issuance programme.

Similar issuance for N3.5 billion series I in 2021 was successfully redeemed promptly at maturity.

Eunisell provides speciality chemical solutions across a wide range of industrial users, food and beverage, can manufacturing, oil and gas, beauty and personal care, and hygiene, among others.

