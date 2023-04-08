NAIJA Super 8 fully supported by NFF – Alumona

Flykite Productions, organisers of the new NAIJA Super 8 tournament, have stated that the competition is fully backed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The Chief Executive Officer, Flykite Productions, Jenkins Alumona, stated this during his guest appearance on Naija Made sport programme on SuperSport, on Saturday. Alumona said the organisers have been working with Nigeria’s football governing body to make the competition a success.

“Nigeria Football Federation has done a lot behind the scenes on NAIJA Super 8. The competition is approved and fully supported by the NFF. They are providing us all necessary support to make the tournament a success, “ he said.

He explained that football is about the fans, and NAIJA Super 8 is aimed at getting the fans more involved, by allowing them to select their favourite teams to play in the tournament.

According to Alumona, football fans can vote on the Naija Super 8 website www.naijasuper8.ng for their favourite teams across the geopolitical zones of the country, and two teams with the highest votes in each region, will qualify for the play-offs, schedule to hold at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, from 1-3 June.

Alumona said six teams will emerge from the play-offs, while two wildcard teams will be selected by Flykite Productions and the tournament sponsors. The eight teams will then proceed to the main tournament, to be held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, from 17-25 June.

NAIJA Super 8 is an off-season club competition in which participating clubs will earn over N100 million in prize money. Each team at the tournament will be mentored by a Super Eagles legend.

Voting for NAIJA Super 8 teams will commence on April 10.