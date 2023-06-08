NAHCON to Nigerian pilgrims: You can’t stay over five days in Madinah

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria on Wednesday directed that with effect from Thursday (today), all Nigerian pilgrims arriving Madinah should not stay more than five days to avoid sanctions from Saudi Arabia authorities.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Information and Publications, Mousa Ubandawaki.

According to the statement: “A new set of rules which make it mandatory for pilgrims in Madinah to be moved to Makkah after five days stay in the second holiest city will take effect from tomorrow, Thursday, 8th June 2023.

“The new policy becomes imperative following the complaint of overcrowding of Nigerian pilgrims in the city of Madinah.”

Ubandawaki noted that for the first time in a long time, NAHCON gave Nigerian pilgrims the opportunity to visit Madinah before Arafat.

Besides, he added that Nigerian pilgrims live in the exclusive Markaziyya area during their stay, “a decision which has been overwhelmingly commended and for which the Commission never intended to compromise.

“If the policy must be sustained, then the number of days our pilgrims must stay in Madinah have to be reduced.”

The statement stated further: “In order to avert sanctions against the country if there are pilgrims overcrowding in Madinah, the Commission had to adopt the new policy after wide consultations and exhaustive deliberations.”

Ubandawaki in addition stated that if the Commission must achieve the objectives of making the 2023 Hajj seamless and comfortable for pilgrims, it was important to synchronise the airlift of pilgrims to the holy land with the bed space available “so that the Commission won’t be penalized for airlifting more pilgrims into Madinah than the available accommodation or be forced to take pilgrims to another area which are well below the standard of the current Markaziyya.”

He, therefore, craved for the understanding and support of the pilgrims, hajj officials and indeed stakeholders for the successful implementation of the policy.

“While reiterating our commitment to ensure that Nigerian pilgrims receive the best quality service in terms of facilities and welfare, the Commission is left with no choice than to adopt this measure in the overall interest of the Nigerian pilgrims,” he added.