A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday granted an application for the release of the international passport of Raymond Dokpesi, Founder of DAAR Communications Plc, to enable him travel for medical check-up abroad.

The matter which was slated for Dokpesi to enter his defence in the suit filed against him by the federal government over alleged money laundering of N2.1 billion was also stalled because the lead defence counsel, Kanu Agabi SAN, was said to be outside the jurisdiction of the court for election matters.

When the matter came up, the prosecution counsel, Adeleke Atolagbe informed the court that the case was adjourned for the defendant to enter his defence, only to get a letter that the trial will not proceed.

But the defence counsel, Bath Ogar, who held brief for the lead counsel, Kanu Agabi explained that the lead counsel is before an election tribunal in Taraba state which will take some time to conclude.

Ogar, however, urged the court for time to enable Agabi proceed with the defence.

Dokpesi, had in his application dated June 28, 2019 is asked the court for the release of his international passport to enable him go for medical check-up.

The application was not opposed by the prosecution counsel, Atolagbe but rather asked the court to impose a substantial conditions in order to ensure that the trial continues.

After listening to both counsel, Justice John Tsoho, granted the application on the condition that the passport will be return to the Deputy Chief Registrar of the court, and two guarantors who must be of persons of repute, the court therefore adjourned until November 12 for continuation.