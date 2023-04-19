N100 bribe: Killer policeman dismissed, for arraignment

The Delta State Police Command has dismissed Inspector Ebri Ubi, who allegedly shot and killed a phone repairer, Onyeka Ibe, recently in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The trigger-happy policeman will be charged in court on Wednesday, spokesman of the Command, Bright Edafe, said.

Edafe said in the statement: “INSPR Ubi Ebri has been dismissed from the Nigeria Police force and will be charged to court tomorrow Wednesday 19th April 2023.

“The court will be determined tomorrow.”

Ubi was in a team of policemen on stop-and-search duty along Abdullah Road in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State where he allegedly shot Ibe for refusing to part with N100 bribe on April 5.

The victim was shot in the presence of his wife who was in the car with him.

The death sparked a protest by youths who conveyed the deceased to the Delta State Police Command Headquarters in Asaba.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, ordered the arrest of the cop.