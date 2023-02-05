My husband has memory loss, he is being manipulated — Mr Ibu’s wife

Nollywood actor, John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, is currently trending on social media following videos shared by a popular gossip blogger.

The clip captured the moment Mr Ibu and his wife, Stella Maris, got into a heated argument that saw him raising his voice.

Mr Ibu queried his wife and asked if he made a bad decision by choosing to get married to her.

The wife, on the other hand, queried him about the true identity of his daughter, Lady Jasmine, whom she referred to as Chioma.

Meanwhile, a different set of screenshots has showed the conversation between the blogger and Stella.

In the chat, Stella claimed she has been suffering in her marriage for a long time and it all started after Mr Ibu left the house to start living with Lady Jasmine.

She claimed that Jasmine isn’t the actor’s daughter as she makes the world believe, adding that her real name is Chioma Florence Okekeagukwu.

She accused Jasmine of changing her identity to fit that of Ibu’s daughter all for fame and attention.

According to her, Jasmine has been the one in charge of Mr Ibu’s social media account because the actor is allegedly battling memory loss.

She also noted that Jasmine is manipulating her husband, while stating that she (Jasmine) connived with her stepson to sell the house she is living in for about N65 million.

She stated that Jasmine was one of her husband’s fan who was his longtime girlfriend who wants to take advantage of his fame to become a celebrity.

She also mentioned how Mr Ibu kicked against the idea of working when they got married and how he’s now refusing to give her money now that everything is falling apart.