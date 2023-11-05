My ex wedding my friend, I need a dress to wear — Tonto Dikeh

Popular Nigerian actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh, has called for help in getting a dress to wear to the wedding of her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, and her friend.

Dikeh, who recently dumped African Democratic Congress for All Progressives Congress, said the wedding is a must attend for her.

She wrote on her Instagram page: “I honestly need a PA, My ex is getting married to my friend tomorrow.

“I totally forgot, don’t have an outfit, I love them both.

“He honestly deserves this happiness because I almost made that man run mad.

“If I don’t make this wedding I’ll be seen as a bitter ex plus I was paid to be there.

“I need an outfit.”

Dikeh, however, said Churchill met her friend, who he is marrying, after they divorced.

She added: “No, he didn’t meet her when we were together.”