My deal with Wike, Ortom, Makinde, Ikpeazu — Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, has revealed the “deal” he has with some aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The former Anambra State Governor said this during a visit to Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday.

The Eagle Online recalls that five aggrieved PDP Governors, including Ortom, have been at loggerheads with the leadership of the party, meeting with leaders of opposition parties, including Obi, in the process.

The other Governors in the group, who are now known as G5, apart from Ortom are the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu; and Enugu State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Obi during his meeting with Ortom said their common interest was in finding a better Nigeria amid increasing security threat and a humanitarian crisis.

“The only deal I have with them is that they are passionate about Nigeria,” he said.

He criticised the All Progressives Congress for displaying a lack of leadership during the current crisis.

He praised Ortom for confronting insecurity challenges in Benue State at personal risk and comfort.

Speaking, Ortom advised Obi to negotiate power with other leading presidential candidates with a commitment to serve the people.

The Governor said if he was not a member of the PDP, he would have been working for the Labour Party candidate.

