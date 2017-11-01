Musa: I’ll score against Argentina again 

Leicester City forward, Ahmed Musa, has boasted that he will score against the la Albiceleste of Argentina in their friendly tie billed for the 14th of this month in Russia.

The pacy forward grabbed a brace in Nigeria’s 2-3 loss to former World champions at the Estádio Beira-Rio, Praia de Belas, Brazil in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

The former Super Eagles in a chat on Wednesday said: “I want to commend the NFF and Coach Gernot Rohr for this very good friendly vs Argentina. It is a very good game for our team.

“Argentina played in the World Cup final in 2014 and all their players are World class. We need to be positive and confident when playing this type of game, victory will do our confidence as a team a lot of good and our ranking will improve.

“I have scored against them before and if given the opportunity I will love to do it again.”

The two-time African champions, according to reports, will on November 11 fly from Constantine to Krasnodar, the Russian city that will host the international friendly.