MultiChoice boosts service delivery with first DStv Experience Centre

This state-of-the-art centre will serve as an additional touch point for customers to experience DStv products and services, get first-hand information on content available on the various DStv packages, resolve queries, renew subscriptions and purchase decoders amongst other things.

MultiChoice Nigeria has boosted its service delivery to its customers with the launch of the first DStv Experience Centre located at the Trocadero Mall, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

This state-of-the-art centre will serve as an additional touch point for customers to experience DStv products and services, get first-hand information on content available on the various DStv packages, resolve queries, renew subscriptions and purchase decoders amongst other things.

Speaking on the launch of the centre, the General Manager, Marketing and Sales, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, said: “We are taking customer satisfaction to the next level by bringing the DStv experience to the door steps of customers in and around the area. This centre joins the growing list of physical touch points we have across the country.”

Mabutho also said the DStv Experience Centre is a first of its kind video entertainment centre that will change the way customers interact with the pay TV brand.

He said: “This is one of the ways we are reshaping our business to respond to the needs of our customers. We have created a digital environment where our customers can fully immerse themselves in our products and services. Customers who walk into the centre can now experience live demonstrations of our mobile application, DStv Now, BoxOffice and DStv Catch Up.”

MultiChoice Nigeria has rolled out a number of initiatives to make interaction with its DStv and GOtv brands seamless.