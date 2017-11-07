Moyes pens six-month West Ham deal

West Ham United has confirmed the appointment of David Moyes as their new manager on an initial six-month deal.

The Hammers sacked Slaven Bilic on Monday following the club’s 4-1 defeat at home to Liverpool, a result which left them in the relegation zone after 11 games of the season.

Moyes quickly emerged as the favourite to replace the Croatian manager having previously expressed his interest in the job, and the club have now confirmed the Scot’s appointment.

The 54-year-old has been out of management since leaving Sunderland in the summer, having failed to keep the Black Cats in the Premier League last season.

“I would like to welcome David to West Ham United. This is a unique position for David Gold and myself – it is the first time in almost eight years at West Ham United that we have appointed a new manager during the season,” joint-chairman David Sullivan told the club’s official website.

“We need somebody with experience, knowledge of the Premier League and the players in it, and we believe David is the right man to turn things around and get the best out of the players at the club. He is highly regarded and respected within the game, and will bring fresh ideas, organisation and enthusiasm.

“He proved with Everton that he has great qualities and we feel that West Ham United is a club that will give David the platform to display those qualities again.”

Moyes spent 11 years at Everton from 2002 to 2013, winning three LMA Manager of the Year awards during his time at Goodison Park before succeeding Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

However, the Scot has lasted less than a year in each of his three subsequent jobs, being sacked by United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland.

Moyes, who will take charge of West Ham until the end of the season, will oversee his first match at the club away to Watford on November 19.