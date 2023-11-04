Motor boys steal Dangote’s truck, recovered

Two motor boys: Mohammed Lawal and Ismail, have been apprehended by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for stealing a truck that belongs to Dangote Cement.

Spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, made this known in a statement on Friday.

Odutola said the driver of the truck, with registration number: KPF 237 XA, reported that it was removed from where he parked it at Dangote Cement factory in Ibese area of Ogun State.

He said he left Lawal and Ismail with the truck in the company’s parking area on October 29, 2023.

However, by the time he returned, the truck had vanished.

Upon the report of the incident, the motor boys were tracked and apprehended at Ogbere by the Ogere Divisional Police Officer.

Odutola added: “The two suspects, Lawal and Mohammed, have since confessed to stealing the vehicle from its parked location.

“The police have commenced investigating the matter further and taking necessary actions in accordance with the law.

“It is reassuring to know that diligent efforts are being made to uncover any additional information related to this incident and to bring any other involved parties to justice.