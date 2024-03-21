Morocco referee to officiate Nigeria vs Ghana friendly

Jayed Jalal from Morocco will referee the FIFA international friendly between Black Stars of Ghana and Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday.

The 36-year-old Moroccan referee took part in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire earlier in the year.

Jalal will be assisted by compatriots Akarhad Mostafa (Assistant I), Brinsi Zakaria (Assistant II) and El Fariq Hamza (Fourth Official).

The two West African giants will clash for the first time since the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off in March 2022 when Ghana qualified at the expense of Nigeria after drawing 1-1 in Abuja following a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi.

The International friendly is scheduled to kick off at 4pm at Grande de Stade Marrakech in Morocco on March 22, 2024.