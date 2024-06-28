Mohbad’s family gets court permission to conduct independent autopsy

The Coroner’s Court sitting in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State has granted Mohbad’s family permission to conduct an independent autopsy and toxicology test on the late singer.

According to reports, the family had applied for an independent autopsy citing suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of the deceased.

The court’s decision comes after the previous autopsy conducted by the Lagos State Government was declared inconclusive.

It was gathered that the Aloba family’s legal team had rejected the results and pushed for an independent postmortem.

A statement issued on Friday and signed by the head of the family’s legal team, Taiwo Odumosu, disclosed that the court, during its sitting on Wednesday, also ordered that all legal expenses for the conduct and process of the toxicology test would be borne by the Aloba family.

Also Read:

The statement partly read, “The court has ordered that all legal expenses for the conduct and process of the toxicology test would be borne by the Aloba family. The deceased’s father, mother, and wife are also required to be present during the autopsy.

“The Coroner’s Court chaired by T.A Sonubi, who gave the order however said that all the legal expenses on the conduct and process of the toxicology test would be borne by the Aloba family.

“The application was brought because the late Ilerioluwa Aloba (Mohbad), died in suspicious circumstances on the 12th day of September 2023 and the applicant and his family are desirous of getting an independent autopsy and toxicology test to be done as a second opinion of the prospective autopsy report of the death of late Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba (Mohbad).

“The court further ordered that the father, mother and the wife of the deceased must be present at the autopsy.”

Odumosu added that the family welcomed the court’s decision, stating that they were eager to get to the bottom of the circumstances surrounding the late singer’s death.

The legal team, at a press conference addressed by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wahab Shittu and Odumosu on June 17, 2024, had rejected the autopsy and toxicology test result on behalf of the Aloba family and urged for an independent toxicology test.

Meanwhile, the application to recall witnesses who had given testimony earlier was not granted but the application to call new witnesses in the matter was granted on the basis that the family would provide further details of the witnesses for witness summons to be issued by the court.

According to the statement, Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, also applied that she should be allowed to bury the late singer, just as the legal team offered that it depends on how soon the autopsy and the toxicology test could be conducted.

“The court was disposed to the burial but said all parties (which include: Mr. Joseph Aloba (father of the deceased), Mrs. Abosede Olumiyi (mother of the deceased), and Mrs. Wunmi Aloba (wife of the deceased) must agree to the burial and if not the dispute should be referred to the High Court for settlement,” the statement added.