Tinubu congratulates renewable energy expert, AbdulRazaq, on winning Prince’s Trust Global Sustainability Award

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated a renewable energy expert, Mr. Ridwan AbdulRazaq, for emerging as the winner of the 2024 Prince’s Trust Global Sustainability Award.

Abdulrazaq won the award at the Prince’s Trust and TK Maxx and Homesense Awards in London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane which was sponsored by Octopus Energy.

President Tinubu extends his goodwill message in a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

According to the statement, “President Tinubu commends the Nigerian green-solution pacesetter, stating that AbdulRazaq’s achievements reinforce the long-held conviction that Nigeria’s climate goals and his administration’s green industrial vision are realizable with the active participation of the nation’s tremendously gifted youths.”

Tinubu further affirmed “that Nigeria can lead Africa and even the rest of the world in science, technology, cutting-edge manufacturing and other spheres of human pursuits with the composite ingenuity of the youth.”

He however enjoined “Nigerians not to relent in applying the resources of their talents in any given area as his administration remains committed to providing support and giving flight to their dreams.”

AbdulRazaq, an Energy Auditor at Starsight Energy, was honoured for his accomplishments in advancing solar energy system design and deployment in Nigeria, especially in off-grid rural communities.