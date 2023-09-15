Mohbad: Some artists will be buried inside gutter — Portable

“Wahala” crooner, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has said that some artistes living fake lives will be buried “in the gutter” when they die.

The “Zazu” crooner spoke in a series of videos on his Instagram stories on Thursday following the death of Mohbad.

Born Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, Mohbad died on Tuesday and was buried on Wednesday on an undeveloped, bushy and desolate plot of land in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Speaking on the development, Portable said artistes who are investing in gold and living fake lives will suffer worse fate when they eventually die.

In the series of videos released a day after the burial of Mohbad, the street singer said: “Some of you will be buried if you don’t minimise the fake life you live in society.

“They have been insulting me because I built a house in the trenches.

“You know how many houses I have in the trenches?

“Different kinds of mansions, like 10.

“It is not all of my properties that you guys will know.

“Even in the Lekki-Ajah side, I have bought a portion of land and I’m building a house.

“I have even paid 15 percent on a house I want to buy near Osapa-London.

“I have so many things.

“Some don’t have a house.

“Don’t worry.

“Be lying.

“Reduce the volume of your fake life so your helper doesn’t address you as a mentor.

“For some people, it is inside the gutter that they will be buried.

“If you like, continue your fake life.

“If you die, you don’t have a house, you have nothing.

“Some will post that they just bought a house and car, but in reality, it belongs to their friend.

“Some of the celebrities don’t have a house.

“They live in their cars.

“We know those who have money and those who are living a fake life.

“Some of them shouting: ‘I stay in Lekki,’ when they die, they will not bury them in Lekki, and they will be buried near the gutter even in the trenches because they didn’t buy any property in the trenches.”