Mohbad: MTV Base has banned everything Marlian — Official

An international music channel, MTV Base, has banned the playing of all music associated with Marlian Music, a record label owned by street singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley.

The ban was imposed amid growing protest over the death of singer Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Naira Marley and music promoter Samson Balogun, also known as Sam Larry, were accused of complicity in the death of Mohbad.

Several television and radio stations have banned airing of materials from the Marlian Music label.

Confirming the extension of the ban to MTV Base was its staff and TV host, Ehizojie Okoeguale, also known as DadaBoy Ehiz.

Okoeguale, who confirmed the development on Wednesday on his X handle, tweeted: “Mtvbase dropped everything Marlian … kudos to dem.”

He equally expressed his sadness over the passing of Mohbad, adding: “Rest In Power IMOLE.

“All he wanted was make music.”