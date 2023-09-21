Mandy Kiss to Naira Marley: I regret tattooing your face on my lap

Nigerian skit maker, Mandy Ayomiposi Oluwada, popularly known as Mandy Kiss, has told street pop singer, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, that she regretted having a tattoo of him on her lap.

The brand influencer, who spoke via her Insta Story, has since removed the tattoo of the singer from her lap.

Mandy Kiss spoke following the controversy that has trailed the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, in which accusing fingers have been pointed at Naira Marley and music promoter, Samson Balogun, also known as Sam Larry.

She wrote on her Insta Story: “I regretted the day I tattooed ur face on my laps, Naira Marley.

“You’re a big m*ss.

“Best day of my life is June 30 d day I erased ur face.”