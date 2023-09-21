Bible backs my wearing dreadlock, keeping beards, use of earrings — Jimmy Odukoya

The Lead Pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, Jimmy Odukoya, has said that the Bible backs his wearing of dreadlock.

The newly-appointed Lead Pastor and Chairman of the church’s Board of Trustees, spoke with BBC Pidgin on this.

The Eagle Online recalls that the famous Nollywood actor was on September 17, 2023 announced into the new positions following the death of his father and Founder of the church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who was buried a week earlier.

The new Lead Pastor told BBC Pidgin: “God has called me into this new season of my life.

“This new position is a big responsibility.

“All of my focus is here (on the church).

“As for my dreads, most people don’t know I can back up everything I do with scripture.

“If you say I’m wrong to keep my hair as a pastor, I can tell you that God told Samson not to cut his hair in the Bible.

“That means long hair is not a bad thing.

“Also, if you say the pastor is keeping beard, I can tell you that the Bible says that when Jesus was tortured, they pulled hair from his face.

“If you say this pastor is putting on earrings, I can tell you that in the book of Exodus, when the children of Israel got out of Egypt and wanted to do golden calf, they collected jewellery, rings and earrings from their sons and daughters.

“Anybody can do what they want.

“A personal opinion is different from saying something is sinful.

“You should not use your own personal opinion to judge me.”

Jimmy Odukoya said he did not just emerge as a pastor with his pronouncement as the Lead Pastor of the church.

He said he had been ordained a pastor since 2012.

He further told BBC Pidgin: “I was ordained as a minister in 2009 and became a pastor in the church in 2012.

“I was the lead pastor of the youth church until 2020 or 2021.

“With the things I’ve witnessed in life, there’s nothing that can shake me.

“I’ve lost two of the closest people to me – my father and mother – and, to an extent, some members of my family, including my aunt and grandparents.

“When the thing you feared most happens, then there’s nothing again.

“In all of this, my father was a strong man.

“He was full of life and energy.”