Mohbad: Why I buried my son’s corpse hurriedly — Father

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known by the stage name, Mohbad, has offered explanations for burying his son hurriedly.

The Eagle Online recalls that he died in controversial circumstances on September 12 and was buried on September 13.

There have been protests in Southern states in the country over the death of the 27-year-old, also called Imole.

READ ALSO:

Mohbad: Oyo Speaker, Commissioner join protest, demand justice

Reps quiz NPA over sale of 16 vessels for N156m, 45m other items at N45m

Mathematics, English credits compulsory for SS1 admission — Lagos

Speaking in an interview shared by Temilola Sobola on Instagram on Tuesday, Aloba said the decision to bury Mohbad hurriedly was in honour of the Yoruba tradition.

He said: “In Yorubaland, his corpse is not the kind to be kept when both of his parents are still alive.

“That land where Mohbad was buried is his only land.

“That is the only land I know him to have owned.

“Truly he gave me the land to build my church because we had both agreed to build the church there and since that’s the only land I knew him to have.”