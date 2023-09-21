Mohbad: Oyo Speaker, Commissioner join protest, demand justice

Some youths on Wednesday converged in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to stage a peaceful protest over the death of a 27-year-old singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The protesters, who demanded justice for Mohbad, who died on September 12, 2023, began their rally from Mokola.

They went to Sango, Bodija, Iwo Road, Gate, Dugbe, Ring Road, Apata, Iyaganku and ended up at the Oyo State Government Secretariat, Ibadan.

The protesters, who were all in black attires, carried placards with the inscription: “Justice for Mohbad.”

They also chanted solidarity songs.

The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Debo Ogundoyin, and State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon. Adegoke Wasilat, who dressed in black T-shirts, also joined the rally.

Ogundoyin, who addressed the protesters at different points, commended them for standing up for one of their own, adding that their peaceful rally to demand justice for the late singer was commendable.

The Speaker, who described Mohbad’s death as painful and shocking, said the deceased was a talented and highly inspired young musician whose songs were lyrical and melodious.

He added that the late singer, who rose from grass to grace, exhibited a great passion for music.

Ogundoyin said: “It is unfortunate that Ilerioluwa Aloba died in mysterious circumstances.

“The investigation team set up by the Nigeria Police Force must be thorough in their job.

“Everyone connected with the death of the young man must be investigated and the cause of his death must be unravelled

“Why did the police fail to investigate a petition he sent to them on constant threats to his life?

“There are video clips showing Mohbad being beaten and bullied, yet no one was arrested at that time and no one was prosecuted.

“He also did some audio recordings of his depressing situation and conditions, but nothing was done by the security agencies to secure the life of Mohbad.”

Ogundoyin described the death of the late singer as pathetic and condemnable.

One of the organisers of the protest, Kunle Eniafe, expressed bitterness over the demise of Mohbad.

Eniafe urged the police to as a matter of urgency fish out those who killed the musician.

According to him, Nigerian youths would continue to stage protests across the country until justice is done.