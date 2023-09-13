Trending
Mohbad died minutes after I posted his son’s birthday photos — Girlfriend + Photos

Hassan Muaz

Omowunmi, the girlfriend of Ilerioluwa Aloba, known more by his stage name, Mohbad, has revealed that the singer died a few minutes after she posted on the social media the photographs of his five-months-old son.

The girlfriend revealed this in the first of a series of reactions to the death of the 27-year-old musician on Monday.

Omowunmi, who has been dating Mohbad for 10 years, wrote: “This nigga died few minutes after I posted his son’s 5 months birthday, I can’t do this alone.”

In another reaction, the baby mama wrote: “He was never happy for a whole day, he was called a mad person, a junkie so the public would have another view of him.”

