Modric escapes five-year jail term 

Luka Modric has had perjury charges against him dropped by a Croatian court after it was alleged the Real Madrid star gave a false testimony in a corruption trial last year.

The Ballon d’Or winner was charged with perjury in March this year relating to a tax fraud case against former Dinamo Zagreb director Zdravko Mamic.

It could have led to a five-year jail term for the footie star.

But the court announced yesterday the charges are dropped, on the same day Modric won the Ballon d’Or.

The allegations against the footie champ come from a testimony he gave in June last year.

It was regarding Mamic and his role in Modric’s 2008 transfer from Dinamo Zagreb to Tottenham Hotspur.

Prosecutors claimed Mamic embezzled money by inventing fictitious deals.

Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren has also been implicated.

Mamic and three others were found guilty of corruption and abuse of power.

Reigning Croatian champions Dinamo were forced to pay $17.3 million as a result.

The 2018 Champions League winner and World Cup finalist Modric was crowned Ballon d’Or winner.

The 33-year-old saw off Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

He thanked Harry Redknapp for inspiring him, saying: “Change of position helped me a lot in my career. I used to play more offensively.

“When I dropped back, I was able to read the game better and show my creativity. Harry Redknapp made that change.”