The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has called for constant review of Science and Technology Policy to reflect the changing trends in the global world.

Onu said this when he received a delegation from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development in his office on Monday in Abuja.

He stated that the visit of the UNCDAD’s team was part of the inclusive policy of the Federal Government to involve all relevant stakeholders in the bid to boost Science and Technology in the country.

He said that the last time Science and Technology was reviewed was in 2012, adding that the coming of the UNCDAD team was most timely.

He also said that review would assist the country tremendously in the proposed review of Science Technology and Inovation policy.

The minister said in the bid to put in place a knowledge and innovation-based economy, the ministry had come up with 5 new policies.

He noted that the policies would eventually succeed in opening more jobs for the people as well as creating more wealth for the nation.

He further said that the newly introduced Methnanol Policy would be helpful in industries, power generation, energy and also enhance green economy.

Onu also said that the ministry was very strategic in ensuring the success of the vision to free 100 million Nigerians from the poverty trap.

“The Economic Recovery and Growth Plan of the government places Science and Technology at the centre of all economic activities in the country.

“We want a situation whereby Nigerian Professionals can participate vigorously in economic activities in the country to ensure wealth creation and poverty reduction,” he said.

Earlier, the Leader of the delegation, Demo Cavolsky explained that UNCDAD was in Nigeria to assist the country upgrade its Science and Technology Policy.

Also speaking, the the Director-General of NOTAP, Dr Danazumi Ibrahim, recalled that Nigeria’s partnership with UNCDAD started long time ago, hoping that it would be beneficial to the nation’s economy.

“There is need for us to collaborate and put our efforts together so that we would successfully review the policy.

“We can put in mechanism that will ensure sustainable implementation, to ensure effective implementation of the policy,” he said.

