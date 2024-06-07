Minimum Wage: FG team to announce figure today as Governors fail to reach agreement

The Federal Government’s Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage has revealed that it will on Friday (today) arrive at a figure.

This was as information emerged that the 36 States Governors were unable to reach a position on a figure.

The Governors, on the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, like the Federal Government’s Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage, met on Thursday in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum of the All Progressives Congress, Hope Uzodimma, revealed on Thursday that the Federal Government’s Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage will announce a figure today.

Uzodimma revealed this to newsmen after the committee’s five-hour meeting.

He said the committee would arrive at a figure when it reconvenes by 11am on Friday.

On the news making the rounds that a figure of N105,000 has been agreed, he said no such decision has been reached.

In attendance at the meeting were representatives of the Federal Government: Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu; Minister of Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; representatives of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Head of Service of the Federation.

Those at the meeting on the side of Organised Labour were the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, and his counterpart in the Trade Union Congress, Festus Osifo.

Meanwhile, at the meeting of the NGF, the governors, it was learnt, were divided over the figure to be offered to workers.

They were oscillating between N60,000 and N70,000.

While some were of the view that since the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, had started paying N70,000 as minimum wage, they should adopt it, others said they cannot afford it.

They are still to meet to agree on what to offer their workers.

The agreement is that it should not be lower than N60,000, which some of the governors said they still would be unable to afford.