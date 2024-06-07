Transcorp CEO wins Hospitality Leadership Award at AHIF

At the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum taking place in Namibia in June, Alain Sebah, President, Golden Tulip Afrique Francophone and East Africa, and Dupe Olusola, Managing Director and CEO, Transcorp Hotels Plc, will both receive awards recognising their professional accomplishments.

According to available information, Sebah will receive Outstanding Contribution Award and Olusola Leadership Award.

Olusola became Managing Director and CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc during the COVID-19 pandemic when occupancy fell to just 5 percent.

She led the company back to profitability faster than most of the world’s hospitality companies, with the share price growing over 600 percent in 2023.

Under her leadership, the company has extended its offer.

Historically an award-winning business hotel, the company’s flagship property, Transcorp Hilton Abuja, had since introduced leisure offerings, finding the perfect blend of business and leisure.

The company has also won over 40 awards since Olusola became Managing Director/CEO.

She has won several personal awards, including CEO of the Year.

Transcorp Hilton Abuja has elevated its status as the place to stay and to hold major events in Nigeria’s capital city.

In November 2023, with banqueting enquiries exceeding capacity, Olusola set up marquees within the grounds of the hotel rather than turn away business.

She commented on receiving the Leadership Award: “I am deeply honoured to receive the Leadership Award at AHIF.

“This recognition is a testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of the entire Transcorp Hotels team.

“Together, we have navigated challenging times and emerged stronger, continually pushing the boundaries of excellence in hospitality.

“I am proud of what we have achieved and excited about the future as we continue to innovate, expand and deliver outstanding experiences for our guests.”

Matthew Weihs, Founder of the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum, said: “It will be an enormous pleasure to see two exceptionally impressive individuals receiving African hospitality industry ‘Oscars’ at AHIF.

“Alain is one of the great statesmen of the sector, who has achieved consistent success through a brilliant mix of charm, dynamism, flexibility and commercial nous.

“The operational excellence his team has achieved in Cotonou is fantastic, as was the deal he signed in Abidjan at the height of the pandemic.

“Dupe’s record is outstanding.

“She became the first female CEO of a N1 trillion company shortly after Transcorp ended the year as the best performing stock on the Nigerian Exchange.

“One has to admire her ability to inspire people and the innovative way she fought to retain guests when other hoteliers would simply have said they were fully booked.”

AHIF takes place at the Mövenpick Hotel, Windhoek, Namibia between June 25 and 27, 2024.

The event is the most influential gathering of hospitality executives in Africa, connecting business leaders and fuelling investment in tourism projects, infrastructure, and hotel development across the continent.