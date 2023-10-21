Military neutralises 37 terrorists, apprehends 124 in one week

The Defence Headquarters says troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria have in one week rescued 53 kidnapped hostages, neutralised 37 and apprehended 124 terrorists across the country.

Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, made this known in a statement on Friday.

Buba said those apprehended comprised 95 suspected terrorists and their collaborators, and 19 for oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

He said the troops also recovered 100 assorted weapons and 1,207 assorted ammunition.

These, he said, included 45 AK47 rifles, 11 locally fabricated AK47 rifles, six pump action guns, 12 dane guns and two AK47 rifles loaded with 34 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo.

Others, according to him, included two locally made guns, two locally fabricated pistols, two locally made revolvers, 925 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 28 rounds of 9mm ammo, 157 live cartridges and 23 magazines.

Buba added that 27 vehicles, 25 motorcycles and 38 mobile phones, amongst others, were also recovered from the criminals.

He explained that in the North East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 20 terrorists, arrested 57 and rescued 16 kidnapped hostages in different operations across the theatre.

He added that the troops also recovered 13 AK47 rifles, five dane guns, four magazines, two fabricated guns, 203 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, eight motorcycles, four mobile phones, two bicycles, medical supplies and assorted food items among others.

According to him, one Boko Haram terrorist, identified as Bulama Bukar, on October 17, surrendered to troops in Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State.

In the North Central, Buba said the troops of Operation Safe Haven neutralised three terrorists, arrested 53 and rescued 16 kidnapped hostages in different operations during the period.

He said the troops also recovered three AK47 rifles, two AK47 rifle magazines loaded with 34 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, two fabricated AK47 rifles, 34 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 28 rounds of 9mm ammo and 37 live cartridges.

“Also recovered are 12 empty cartridges, four magazines, two motorcycles, two mobile phones, one boafeng radio and charger, and the sum of N451,360,” the Defence spokesman said.

He also said that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke neutralised two terrorists, arrested six and rescued 13 kidnapped hostages.

Buba further said the troops recovered one dane gun, three mobile phones, eight bags of substances suspected to be cannabis and the sum of N114,500.

In the North West, the Defence spokesman said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 17 terrorists, arrested 10 and rescued 19 kidnapped hostages in raid operations carried out in Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States.

He added that the troops recovered four AK47 rifles, several burnt AK47 rifles, seven burnt magazines, 158 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo and 17 motorcycles.

According to him, troops of Operation Whirl Punch eliminated 10 terrorists and arrested 31 others, while 10 kidnapped hostages were rescued.

He disclosed that a terrorist collaborator in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State was also arrested by the troops.

Buba said nine locally made guns, 17 dane guns, three locally made pistols, seven magazines, 211 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, four cartridges, two motorcycles, one HH radio, five mobile phones, one amulet jacket, 20 arrows and N50,000 were recovered.

In the South South, he said the troops apprehended 19 perpetrators of oil theft and denied oil thieves of N3.3 billion during the period.

Buba said the troops also discovered and destroyed 56 illegal refining sites, 42 dugout pits, 82 boats, 143 storage tanks, 234 cooking ovens, 61 hoses, 17 drums, one pumping machine, two outboard engines and one vessel.

He added that the troops also recovered 6.01 million litres of stolen crude, 425,715 litres of illegally refined AGO, 38,100 litres of DPK and 4,500 litres of PMS within the period.

In the South East, Buba said the troops of Operation UDO KA neutralised four terrorists, arrested 21 criminals and rescued one kidnapped hostage in raids on IPOB/ESN hideouts.

He said the troops recovered six pump action guns, 48 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 113 live cartridges, two motorcycles, one HH radio, four mobile phones, 10 generator sets, four refrigerators and 33,000 litres of illegally refined AGO among others.

Buba added: “All recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

“The military is in a good fight and is winning in this war.

“Our operations have killed or captured several terrorist and insurgent leaders as well as their facilitators and key associates.

“Accordingly, the insurgents and terrorists are in perpetual mourning as they constantly bury their dead and would continue to do so.

“Our communities across the country have risen to the occasion in exposing these elements and it is making a tremendous impact on operations as they no longer have a hiding place.”