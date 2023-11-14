Mikel keen to tempt Osimhen into Chelsea transfer

Club legend John Obi Mikel has suggested that he will try to tempt Napoli forward Victor Osimhen into a move to Chelsea.

For a number of transfer windows, Osimhen has been linked with an exit from the Serie A giants, a consequence of the impact that he has made in Naples.

In 2022-23, the frontman contributed 26 goals from 32 appearances in Italy’s top flight as Napoli won their first league crown in over three decades.

However, with a contract until 2025, speculation persists that the 24-year-old will soon be taking on a new challenge, most likely in the Premier League.

With Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis having indicated in the past that Osimhen will cost in excess of £100 million, only clubs from England and Saudi Arabia possess the financial resources to get a deal over the line in the summer.

Napoli have not been able to build on last season’s success, already sitting 10 points adrift of leaders Inter Milan, while the club’s social media team released two offensive TikTok posts involving Osimhen earlier in the campaign.

At a time when no new contract is on the horizon, a number of clubs will feel encouraged, but Mikel has revealed that he will try to push Osimhen to Stamford Bridge.

Mikel was interviewing Nigerian compatriot Osimhen on The Obi One Podcast when he admitted that he would like to see the attacker make the switch to West London.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Mikel said: “Next season, I know you’re gonna come to Chelsea man. I’m telling you, I’m gonna be the agent to broker that deal.

“I’m gonna make sure that happens. We are crying out for someone like you — since Drogba left the club.”

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino already has three forwards in his first-team squad in Nicolas Jackson, Armando Broja and Christopher Nkunku, the latter who is bidding to return to action after a knee injury in the coming weeks.

Nevertheless, Chelsea have continued to be linked with a new frontman and they have a history of negotiating terms with Napoli when a player has less than a year remaining on his contract.

Chelsea signed Kalidou Koulibaly for a reduced fee in 2022 once it became apparent that the defender, then a key man at the Italian side, would not be penning fresh terms.