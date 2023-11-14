Edo 2024: Your political career will end if you impose candidate, Primate Ayodele warns Obaseki

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki. against imposing anyone to become the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the governorship election in the state in 2024.

Primate Ayodele spoke in a statement issued and signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Tuesday.

He made it known that imposing any candidate will lead to failure and put an end to the governor’s political career.

The prophet warned that if Obsaseki tries to use his selfish interest instead of allowing democracy to reign in the selection of a governorship candidate in the party, the PDP will go into extinction in the state and the candidate will lose massively.

He said: “If Obaseki calms down and allow democracy to reign, his candidate will win but if he relies on his own understanding and undemocratically pick a candidate for PDP, they will lose and put an end to his political career.

“Obaseki should allow the best candidate to get the party ticket instead of enforcing anyone on the people.

“If he tries to enforce anyone as candidate of the PDP, votes will be sold to APC in the election.

“If he uses his selfish interest to do this thing, the PDP will go into oblivion in Edo state.

“Obaseki shouldn’t rely on his understanding or power to pick a candidate if not, he will fail.”

Primate Ayodele described the 2024 Edo election as a serious battle ground because the All Progressives Congress is going to try everything possible to win the election.

He then explained what any candidate who wants to become the next governor of Edo State should possess in order to have a better chance.

He said: “Edo election is going to be a strong battle ground because APC wants to have it by all means, they are struggling to fight it but anyone that wants to win must be ready physically and spiritually.

“He must also have a strong spiritual mantra like ‘Emi Lokan’.

“He must seek the face of God and have a good character.

“An imported person cannot win the Edo election.

“He must be very close to the grassroots.”

The prophet further posited that Obaseki’s career will be finished if he loses the election, while urging him not to allow greed and selfishness have the best of him.

Ayodele said: “If Obaseki loses, they will finish him off politically.

“He must not allow selfishness and greed to control him in the choice of the party flag bearer otherwise APC will unseat PDP if they also pick a good candidate.

“If Obaseki picks someone God has not ordained, PDP will be destroyed.”