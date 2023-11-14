Osimhen confirms he rejected Saudi Arabia move

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has confirmed he rejected the chance to join the Saudi Pro League in the summer.

The Nigeria international attracted significant interest in the summer transfer window after a hugely successful 2022-23 campaign.

Osimhen racked up 26 goals in 32 league appearances to finish as Serie A’s top scorer and help Napoli win their first title in 33 years.

The likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain were all linked with Osimhen’s signature ahead of the 2023-24 season.

However, with Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis demanding in excess of £100 million, completing a deal seemed to be unfeasible for most clubs.

Despite Napoli’s significant asking price, Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal were reportedly willing to pay a significant fee to sign Osimhen.

While the striker ultimately remained with Napoli, he has now confirmed there was concrete interest from the Saudi Pro League side.

Osimhen told The Obi One Podcast: “The more I said no to these people (in Saudi Arabia), the more they increased it and increased it, it was literally like: ‘Wow,’ seeing these things.

“I spoke with the people in charge and we spoke about it with my club and we saw what we could do, we decided, me and them, and I told them: ‘I like these people, I want to stay, I don’t think I want to leave for now.’

“They understand where I’m coming from but they never gave up until their own transfer window (closed).

“I said to them even before we played the first game of the season: ‘It’s done,’ I really didn’t want to go back thinking, of course, it’s a huge one, an amazing one that’s going to change my life.

“But of course, I had to make the decision that’s good for my career too.

“As much as we play football for money there’s more that comes with it.”

Osimhen, who is currently recovering from a hamstring injury, continues to be linked with a move away from Napoli, amid interest from Chelsea and Liverpool.

During his interview with Osimhen, former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel admitted he would like the 24-year-old to complete a move to Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Osimhen has less than two years remaining on his contract, and negotiations over a new Napoli deal are proving to be difficult.