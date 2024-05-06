Two rescued as Army foils kidnap attempt in Benue

The Nigerian Army troops deployed for counter-terrorism operations in the North Central region, with help from Volunteer Guards, have thwarted a kidnap attempt and rescued two victims in Benue State.

This was made known in a statement shared by the Nigerian Army on its official X handle on Monday.

According to the statement, the rescued victims, Chief Sano Kursi and Augustine Sada, were unharmed and have since been reunited with their families.

“Troops of Nigerian Army deployed for Counter-terrorism operations in the North Central in conjunction with Volunteer Guards, have successfully repelled a kidnap attempt and rescued 2 kidnap victims in Benue State.

“Responding to a distress call from the enclave of the suspected kidnap gang in Tsede Village, along Road Tor Donga Takum in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, troops quickly mobilized to the location where they engaged the kidnappers in a shootout, forcing them to retreat in disarray, abandoning their captives.

“The rescued victims, identified as Chief Sano Kursi and Augustine Sada, were unharmed and have since been reunited with their families. The troops also recovered one FN rifle, One FN rifle magazine, 17 AK-47 rifle magazines, 10 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, 58 rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO) ammunition and 3 ATM cards,” the statement read.