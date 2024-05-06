Edo suspends three lawmakers over impeachment plot

The Edo House of Assembly on Monday suspended three lawmakers over alleged plot to impeach the Speaker and other Principal Officers.

The Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, announced the suspension at resumption of plenary in Benin.

Agbebaku alleged that Donald Okogbe(PDP Akoko-Edo11), Bright Iyamu (PDP- Orihonmwon South) and Adeh Isibor (PDP- Esan North East 1)were being used by some external forces to cause chaos and remove the leadership of the House.

Also Read:

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the pronouncement led to a rowdy situation at the House as the lawmakers tried to challenge their suspension.

“Mr speaker, you don’t have the right to unilaterally suspend any member of the house.

“You must call for votes. Allow members vote on the matter.”

The Speaker, thereafter adjourned plenary abruptly.