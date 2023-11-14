Napoli sack coach Rudi Garcia, bring in Walter Mazzarri

Rudi Garcia has been sacked by Napoli, the Italian champions announced on Tuesday, after a poor start to the season left their Serie A title defence floundering.
Napoli said that Walter Mazzarri returns after a decade to replace Frenchman Garcia.
Garcia was dismissed for allowing the team to fall ten points behind league leaders Inter Milan.