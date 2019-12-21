Mercy Johnson Okojie has added Executive Producer to her expanding career.

Here’s the teaser of her upcoming historic drama: “The Legend of Inikpi,” which hits cinemas in January 2020.

Set in the ancient Kingdoms of Igala and Bini, The Legend of Inikpi tells a compelling tale of two kingdoms on the brink of war.

When the Oracle informs King Attah of Igala Kingdom of the human sacrifice demanded by the gods, the king plunges into despair, haunted by the ghosts of his past.

This is a sacrifice he is not prepared to give.

The star actress took to her Instagram page to announce her new movie, saying: “I have always wanted to tell Nigerian stories, particularly stories about women who did great things and who are even still doing greater things which is why the story of ‘The Legend of Inikpi’ is dear to me.”

Directed by Frank Rajah Arase, the film features popular Nollywood actors Odunlade Adekola, Sam Dede, Paul Obazele, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Saheed Balogun and newbie Nancy Ameh.

The film is distributed by Silverbird Film Distribution.

Media partners include Silverbird TV, Rhythm FM, Pulse, Bella Naija, Legit, Ynaija, Naijaloaded, YabaleftOnline, TVC, Goldmyne TV, The Beat 99.9FM, Ameyaw Debrah, African Movie Channel, Sodas and popcorn and Nollywood Reinvented.