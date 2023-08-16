Master Craftsman Training: Lagos set to train 10,000 artisans

The Lagos State government Wednesday said it would train 10,000 artisans under its Master Craftsman Training Programme to address skills gap, bridge shelter gap and create jobs.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Kamar Olowoshago, said this Wednesday at a press conference in Lagos to flag off the Master Craftsman Training Programme.

Olowoshago said the government would begin the training on Saturday, August 19, in Ikorodu and Alimosho divisions of the state.

He said the training that would span over six weekends was open to all Lagos residents above 18 years of age.

He added that the artisans would be given weekly stipends and work tools upon graduation.

“This initiative by the Governor of the State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is in addition to other steps taken to ensure an increase in safe and decent homes for Lagosians,” Olowoshago said.

He said the Sanwo-Olu administration’s partnership with the private sector had increased housing stock while creating over 21,700 direct jobs.

He said the training would be on electrical installation and maintenance works, painting and decoration, plumbing and pipe-fitting, carpentry and furniture making as well as masonry.

He said the opportunity had been well publicised but applicants must register with the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency, and the forms could be obtained at the state’s Ministry of Housing.

He said training of the artisans would bridge the skills gap, provide a capable workforce for developers currently recruiting foreign artisans and curb building collapse.

He said the participants to be trained in batches of 200 would be certified by the Nigerian Institute of Building upon graduation.

He said the level of transparency in the selection of the artisans participating in the training programme would be replicated in allocation of houses to residents of the state.

He said the surging population in the state was putting pressure on availability of houses, hence various options were being explored to provide shelter for first-time home owners.

“I want to assure us all that we will continue to ensure that these homes are provided reach those who need them, we will open up online platforms for filling of forms.

“Since provision is still short of demand, open balloting will be done to assure us that qualified residents can access homes without knowing anyone in power,” Olowoshago said.

According to him, shelter is a crucial need of humans and the state is facing unending population growth, estimated at 3.63 per cent in 2023 from 3.44 per cent in 2020.

“This has made available decent homes to be inadequate.

“This particularly affects the low and medium income earners. The State Government’s intervention has made a significant impact and we will still continue to do more.

“With subsidised homes built by the state government in decent environments, more Lagosians can now boast of decent shelter.

“But we will continue to work harder in seeking innovative solutions to the problem of housing deficit,” he said.