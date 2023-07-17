Massive arms, ammunition enter Nigeria passing over 25 Customs, Police, other security agencies checkpoints + Photos

828 828

The Nigeria Police Force has impounded a truck loaded with an astonishing number of cache of arms and ammunition, heading to Onitsha in Anambra State.

Anambra is among the South East States that had become paralysed socioeconomically and beleaguered due to insecurity.

This is occasioned by the activities of the so-called unknown gunmen and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed wing, Eastern Security of Nigeria.

Incidentally, the truck was stopped during a random stop and search operation along Ajilete-Owode Road in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The arms and ammunition are believed to have been brought in from Mali and it successfully drove through the Idi Iroko International Border without detection.

According to sources, the truck passed through 15 checkpoints of the Nigeria Customs Service, 10 checkpoints of the Nigeria Police Force, and checkpoints of several other security agencies before it was intercepted.

Our reporter also gathered that the owner of the exhibit resides in Anambra State, according to the two suspects arrested in connection with the truck.

It is also believed that the ammunition was going to be used by IPOB to perpetrate further crime and civil unrest in the state.

The Nigerian Police is now sounding a warning that henceforth, thorough attention should be paid to all supposed empty trucks driving through checkpoints.

The items discovered in the truck are 720 CTNS of red star carts of 12 caliber containing 25 carts each (18,000 carts) and 250 packets of live carts of pellets black containing 10 carts each (2500 carts) of the same caliber.

A Situation Report sighted by our reporter stated: “The vehicle, exhibits and suspects were heading to Onitsha in Anambra state.

“The exhibit was conveyed from Mali via Idiroko International Border in a well-concealed empty truck.

“Two suspects were arrested: Mr Eric Seworvor, 32, a Ghanaian citizen, and the driver Mr Lukman Sani, 42, from Ado Odo Ota Local Government of Ogun State.

“The arrested suspects claimed they were heading to Onitsha, Anambra state to deliver the exhibit where the owner resides.

“Items recovered from them include one Tecno, one Itel GSM phone, ECOWAS ID card belonging to Mr. Eric from Ghana, 125,000 CFA, 245,100 Nigerian currency, and 60 Ghana cedis only.”