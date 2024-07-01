Man United offer Rasmus Hojlund in swap deal for Osimhen

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to offer Rasmus Hojlund as a part of a deal to bring Napoli’s Victor Osimhen to Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old stole the spotlight during the 2022-23 term, when he helped the Italian side to their first Serie A title in over three decades, bagging 26 goals from 32 league appearances.

Napoli were unable to retain their Italian crown last season, however Osimhen still enjoyed a productive term in front of net, scoring on 17 occasions across all competitions, including two strikes in the Champions League.

A host of elite European outfits have been credited with an interest in the Nigeria international this year, including Arsenal, Chelsea and French champions Paris Saint-Germain, who are looking to move on following the departure of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

Now in the managerial hotseat at Napoli, Antonio Conte is planning for a successor to the senior striking title in Naples should Osimhen depart, with the former Chelsea manager hoping to recruit Romelu Lukaku from Stamford Bridge.

According to Italian publication La Repubblica – via Calcio Napoli 24 – Man United are looking to be savvy in the summer window as they aim to secure their targets.

The report claims that the Red Devils are willing to carry out a player-plus-cash deal for Napoli’s Osimhen which would include Hojlund heading in the other direction.

With Osimhen having a hefty £110m release clause in his contract, it is understood that Erik ten Hag’s side are not seeking to trigger that stipulation this summer.

That being said, it is believed that Conte’s troops could be open to negotiating a lower price for the 25-year-old, with a figure of £85m mooted.

It is suggested that the Red Devils have already tried to offer Hojlund in a deal for Osimhen to Napoli once before, and such an agreement could become a reality this summer.

During Ten Hag’s second season in charge at Old Trafford, Man United endured a difficult time overall, slumping to an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League.

An FA Cup final success over local rivals Manchester City secured a Europa League berth for the Red Devils, however that victory at Wembley did little to paper over the cracks.

A major clearout is needed and expected on the red side of Manchester this summer, with numerous reports suggesting that Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are the only first-team stars safe from exile.

However, with the desire to recruit a world-class striker who could hit the ground running in the Premier League, Man United could be set to move away from their previous strategy and part company with Denmark international Hojlund.