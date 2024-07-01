Bolton land Nigerian starlet

Wanderers have added to their B Team squad with the signing of attacking midfielder Dubem Eze.

Eze becomes the first summer acquisition for the young Whites following a successful spell on trial last season.

The 19-year-old Londoner impressed in training and in a handful of games for the B Team – as well enjoying a productive loan spell in National League North with Warrington Town.

He has now signed a two-year contract with the Whites – with a club option of a third year – after leaving Norwich City following 12 months as a professional at Carrow Road and two further years in the Canaries’ youth set-up.

The midfielder, a strong runner with the ball who can operate in a number of advanced positions, was previously with Derby County and Chelsea, where he progressed through their Academy set-up as a youngster.

“I spent seven or eight years at Chelsea and I have to thank that club a lot for my development before moving to Derby and then Norwich where I have just finished,” said Eze – no relation of England international Eberechi Eze.

“It’s the next stage of my career here where I’ll be looking to try and break through into the first team at some point if I can and kind of establish my career as a professional and a first-team football player.

“I’m just so happy to be here and to sign for this club. I was here last season and got a taste of things and feel for how everything was going to be and I’m just happy to be here permanently now.

“It was good to play in games for the B team and I also had the period out on loan at Warrington where I performed quite well got a couple of goals and met some of my targets there.

“Overall, I was happy with how I finished last season and I just want to carry it on into this season.”

The arrival of Eze is the first of a couple of planned additions for the B Team – who have also added six homegrown youth players to the squad – as it continues to develop a pathway between the Whites’ Academy and possible first-team football under the guidance of Andy Taylor and Andrew Tutte.

Midfielder Nelson Khumbeni followed that route last season with successful loan spells at AFC Fylde and in League Two with Morecambe – as well as training regularly with Ian Evatt’s senior squad and featuring for Wanderers in the EFL Trophy.

And Eze will use Khumbeni as an example to follow after replicating his journey from Norwich to Bolton.

“When I first came here on trial at the club he took me under his wing and looked after me,” Eze added. “The development and progress he has shown while being here is another reason why I have also taken the step to come here and I hope to do well like he has.

“I’m hoping to have the best pre-season possible. I have worked over the off-season to come in the best shape I can and I really just want to make my mark, whether that’s with the B Team or when I get opportunities with the first team, to show what I can do and kick-start my career. I’m just happy to be here.”