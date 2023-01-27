Man loses nine children, six injured in Nasarawa bombing

A man, Hassan Bello, has said that he lost nine of his children to the bomb explosion in Nasarawa State earlier in the week.

The man, who also has six of his children hospitalised, spoke on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today.”

Bello said: “My cattle were seized in Benue and I was asked to pay some monies for their release.

“I paid and then sent vehicles to convey the cattle.

“When it got to Nasarawa, my children went to retrieve them and something blasted and killed my children and all the cattle.

“Nine of my children died and six are hospitalised.

“There are 17 persons who were helping me, but they all died too.”