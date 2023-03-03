Man jailed five years for trafficking tramadol, others

A Federal High Court in Lagos Friday sentenced a 55-year-old man, Oyeyemi Sharafadeen, to five years’ imprisonment for drug trafficking.

Sharafadeen was arraigned on a three-count charge.

The suit marked FHC/L/79c/23 bordered on exportation of tramadol, rophynol and ecstacy.

He had pleaded guilty before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke.

After his plea, the court reviewed the facts of the case, with the prosecutor, Mr Augustine Nwagu, tendering several exhibits to prove the charge.

The court admitted the exhibits in evidence.

Nwagu urged the court to convict Sharafadeen based on the evidence and his guilty plea.

In his verdict, the judge found the defendant guilty as charged, and sentenced him to five years imprisonment on each of the three counts.

He, however, held that the terms should run concurrently, and gave him an option of five million Naira fine.

According to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) which prosecuted him, Sharafadeen committed the offence on January 9 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

The agency said that during examination and clearing of cargo to Dubai, Sharafadeen was found in possession of tramadol, rophynol and ecstasy, in contravention of Section 20(2)(a) of the NDLEA Act of 2004. NAN