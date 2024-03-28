Man docked for allegedly stealing truck head valued N3m

A 38-year old man, Patrick Chibike, was on Thursday, arraigned before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a Mack truck head valued N3 million.

Chibike, whose address was not provided, is facing two counts of conspiracy and stealing.

He however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Clement Okuiomose told the court that the defendant committed the offences with others now at large on December 22, 2023 at Badagry.

Okuiomose said that the defendant stole a Mack truck head with registration number KSF 378XZ, belonging to the complainant, Emeka Ugwu.

He said that security guards on duty apprehended him and handed him over to the police.

Okuiomose said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

NAN reports that section 287 prescribes a three-year jail term for stealing while section 411 prescribes two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

Also Read

The Chief Magistrate, N. A Layeni, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Layeni said that one of the sureties must be a Chief Imam or a Company Director.

He adjourned the case until April 24 for mention.