Man City made massive deadline day offer for Eberechi Eze

Manchester City made a £60m offer for Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze on deadline day.

City had already splashed out on winger Jeremy Doku and midfielder Matheus Nunes late in the window.

The Mirror claimed City made the offer on Friday, which Palace promptly rejected.

ALSO READ:

We graduated together in 1979, Tinubu’s classmate at Chicago University speaks

Businessman docked for allegedly defrauding ‘Pomo’ seller

One hundred days after Buhari, by Garba Shehu

Palace were ready to sell the England prospect, but refused to budge from their £80m valuation.

City see Eze as a long-term successor for Bernardo Silva.