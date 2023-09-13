Businessman docked for allegedly defrauding ‘Pomo’ seller

A 31-year-old man, Abdulbashibi Jibril, on Wednesday appeared before an Upper Area Court at Kubwa, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding his customer.

The prosecutor, SP Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that one Hasira Hamisu reported the alleged fraud at the Kubwa Police Station on Aug. 30.

Olanipekun alleged that the defendant deceived the complainant into paying N150,000 to him sometime in June.

“The complainant paid the said sum to the defendant to supply her “Pomo” but the defendant fraudulently converted the money to his personal use,” the prosecutor said.

According to him, the offences contravene the provisions of Sections 312, 309 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Muhammad Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with one surety who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Wakili added that the surety must produce a means of identification and his Bank Verification Number (BVN).