Man bags 12 months in jail for stealing maize

An Upper Customary Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has sentenced a man, Abass Alhassan, to one year in a correction facility for stealing maize.

Alhassan was charged by the Police with criminal trespass, mischief and theft, contrary to the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The defendant, who pleaded guilty when the charges were read to him, however, begged the court for leniency.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Esther Bishen, told the court that the complainant, Charles Odoh, reported the matter at the Kafanchan Divisional Police Station on Sept. 1.

Bishen stated that the defendant entered into the complainant’s farm and stole his maize valued at N20,000 and was caught in the act.

She added that the defendant was also said to have destroyed the complainant’s ginger crops worth N100,000.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, Mr George Gwani, sentenced the defendant to three months imprisonment or a fine of N5,000 for the first count and six months or N5,000 fine for the second count.

Gwani sentenced him to one year imprisonment or a fine of N20,000 for the third count and ordered that the sentences were to run concurrently.

The court also awarded N30,000 in compensation to the complainant following an application by the prosecutor.