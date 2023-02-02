Man, 45, docked for allegedly receiving stolen item in Ogun

A 45-year-old man, Nice Sonayan, was on Thursday brought before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for allegedly receiving stolen bamboo trees valued at N30,600.

The police charged Sonaya, whose address was not provided, with conspiracy and receiving stolen item.

The Prosecutor, Insp E.O.Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant and one other still at large, committed the offences on Jan.13 at about 1.00 p.m. at Lavinda Estate Phase 1,Obasanjo Fence, Ejigun Itele, Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendant and his accomplices conspired to receive 50 pieces of bamboo trees, knowing full well that those items were stolen.

He added that the stolen bamboo trees valued at N30, 600 belonged to one Samuel Abiola.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Section 427 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, A.O.Adeyemi, admitted the defendant to N200,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case until Feb.8 for further hearing.