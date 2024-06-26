Trending
Makinde set to install, present staff of office to 3 monarchs

Adenle Ahmed Abiola

Following his approval, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, is set to install three new monarchs in the state and present them with staff of office.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Oyo State, Dotun Oyelade and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

According to the statement, “His Royal Majesty, Oba Sakiru Oyewole  Akanni Oyelere, as the Onifiditi of Fiditi will be presented with the Staff of Office and coronated on Wednesday, 3rd July, 2024.

“On Friday 5th July, 2024, Oba Cornelius Abiola Taiwo Oladokun will be coronated and presented with the staff of office as His Royal Majesty, the Alaawe of Awe.

“While the coronation of His Royal Majesty, Elempe of Tapa, Oba Titiloye Oyekanmi Sunday will take place on Monday July 8, 2024 and will be  presented with the Staff of  Office.”

It would be recalled that the Governor Seyi Makinde led administration has since its inception 5yrs ago installed and coronated no fewer than thirty Obas and Baales across the state.

